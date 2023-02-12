Crypto firms’ in-house tokens are coming under more scrutiny
FTX used its own token, FTT, to fuel its growth before it filed for bankruptcy, regulators say
In-house crypto tokens play a big role in the crypto economy, allowing companies to attract users and expand their businesses.
But the November collapse of FTX has brought them growing scrutiny. FTX companies used the in-house token, FTT, as collateral to obtain billions of dollars of loans, The Wall Street Journal has previously reported. That left FTX with few sources of funding when the price of FTT went south.
The crypto lender Celsius Network used its in-house token, CEL, to fuel its own growth, according to a report by Shoba Pillay, the examiner appointed by the bankruptcy court to probe Celsius’s business practices. Celsius and FTX both filed for bankruptcy last year.
Crypto had a rough 2022. Asset prices plunged. Companies laid off workers or closed up shop. Many investors decided the risk was too much to bear. Now regulators are signaling that they plan to police the crypto world with a heavier hand.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has taken numerous enforcement actions against crypto firms broadly over the past year. The agency announced a settlement with the crypto exchange Kraken on Thursday over its so-called staking services.
In-house crypto tokens have also caught the attention of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. In a November letter, he said FTX’s use of its own token had “further fueled irresponsible risk taking," and called for financial regulators to have greater oversight in crypto.
While a token isn’t quite analogous to a stock, it is often seen as a barometer of how investors feel about the centralized crypto company that issued it. Exchanges often offer discounts or other rewards to users who buy their tokens.
The native tokens are often thinly traded, which can make them volatile. Critics say they are susceptible to manipulation as well.
“If somebody has their own proprietary token, by definition, they have insider information on the token, and then they are actively trading that token, that raises a lot of questions about insider trading," said Austin Campbell, an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School.
FTX’s sister trading firm, Alameda Research, used FTT coins as collateral to obtain loans. The SEC has alleged that Alameda engaged in automated purchases of FTT tokens on various platforms to prop up the price of FTT and inflate the value of Alameda’s collateral. That allowed it to borrow even more money, putting its lenders, investors and customers at risk, the SEC said.
FTX and Alameda “schemed to manipulate the price of FTT…to prop up the value of their house of cards," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a press release announcing a lawsuit against two former associates of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
A spokesman for Mr. Bankman-Fried declined to comment. A spokesman for FTX debtors also declined to comment.
Separately, the CEL token played a central role in the collapse of Celsius, according to the independent examiner’s probe.
In 2018, Celsius raised $32 million by selling CEL tokens, according to the examiner’s report.
In total, Celsius spent at least $558 million buying its own tokens in the open market, causing the value of CEL to surge by more than 14,000% between March 2020 and June 2021, the examiner report said.
Celsius founders Alex Mashinsky and Daniel Leon sold a portion of their holdings of the CEL token, realizing at least $68.7 million and at least $9.7 million, respectively, between 2018 and when Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, the report said.
A Celsius spokeswoman didn’t respond to requests for comment. A representative for Mr. Leon declined to comment, and a representative for Mr. Mashinsky didn’t respond to a request for comment.
In September, securities regulators in eight states sued the crypto lender Nexo, saying its interest-bearing accounts amounted to unregistered securities. Nexo said at the time that it had been working with regulators.
As part of its lawsuit, the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions said Nexo held 95.9% of all NEXO tokens in existence as of July 31, 2022.
Excluding Nexo Capital’s net position in NEXO tokens, Nexo Capital’s liabilities would exceed its assets, the regulator said.
A Nexo spokeswoman said the data provided for the Kentucky regulator’s inquiry is for the stand-alone position of one of the Nexo Group’s entities.
“NEXO Tokens represent less than 10% of the company’s total assets, which in return exceed the company liabilities even when excluding the company’s net position in NEXO Tokens," she said.