Crypto firms’ in-house tokens are coming under more scrutiny

FTX’s sister trading firm, Alameda Research, used FTT coins as collateral to obtain loans. The SEC has alleged that Alameda engaged in automated purchases of FTT tokens on various platforms to prop up the price of FTT and inflate the value of Alameda’s collateral. That allowed it to borrow even more money, putting its lenders, investors and customers at risk, the SEC said.

