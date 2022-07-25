Crypto firms make thieving hackers an offer: keep a little, give back the rest

Similar to ransom payments, the deals may make business sense, allowing a company to get back to normal after a cyberattack, security experts say. But branding them as “bug bounties" has incensed vulnerability specialists. To them, the practice legitimizes thieves by conflating them with white-hat hackers, who report software flaws for a fee. Ethical hackers deal directly with companies, including to multinationals, such as Microsoft Corp., or go through third-party platforms.