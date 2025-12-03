Crypto for kids? Binance launches parent-supervised savings account for children within 6-17 years

Global cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, announced the launch of a new parent-supervised savings account for children aged 6-17 years in an effort to let users build crypto wealth and savings, according to an official release.

Binance disclosed that the new parent-supervised savings account, Binance Junior, will allow the parents to open and manage the account on behalf of their children, in turn helping them to save and earn from the crypto markets.

What can you do with the account? The Binance Junior account will let users above the age of 13 years initiate a transfer on their applications with a higher age criteria as per the local regulations, with the daily limits applicable.

However, this account will not let the users trade and also restricts the transfer of funds to non-parental adult users. The parents will be notified about every transaction which is done on their Junior account.

According to the official release, the parents will also be able to disable their child’s Junior account at any time, immediately halting all transfers.

How is it safe for trading? According to the company data, the Binance Junior account will let young users and their parents save and earn crypto in the account through the Binance Flexible Simple Earn, which restricts trading activities to ensure safety.

In order to fund the crypto account, the parents can use their master account or the on-chain transfer feature to make deposit transactions. The company's move is towards giving the parents an option to early exposure children to savings and digital assets.

“Today, parents can take the first steps to prepare for their children’s financial future and equip them for the future financial landscape. Binance Junior is a family finance initiative that helps parents build crypto wealth and savings for their children and encourages them to teach and practice healthy financial habits for the next generation into adulthood,” said Yi He, the co-founder of Binance.

The product aims to offer young users a strong foundation in personal finance and digital asset education to promote long-term financial literacy amid the evolving global finance landscape.

Investing in digital assets like cryptocurrencies are highly risky due to the rapid volatile nature of the crypto market. Hence, investors should be cautious and aware before making any conscious investment decision.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.