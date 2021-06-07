Crypto frauds target investors hoping to cash in on bitcoin boom

It is difficult to say how much money investors lose to crypto fraud. The FTC’s figures are based on self-reporting by scam victims and largely limited to the U.S., so they likely reflect only a slice of total losses. CipherTrace, a blockchain analytics firm that tracks reports of crypto crime worldwide, says fraudsters are taking in less than they used to—from $4.1 billion in 2019 to $432 million during the first four months of this year. CipherTrace’s tallies for 2019 and last year were elevated due to the exposure of a few large Ponzi schemes in Asia.