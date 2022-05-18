Crypto fund flows hit record

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Global crypto funds saw record weekly net inflows for this year, totalling $274 million last week (7-13 May), a strong signal that investors saw the recent terraUSD (UST) stablecoin de-peg and its associated broad sell-off as a buying opportunity, digital asset manager CoinShares said
NEW DELHI :Global crypto funds saw record weekly net inflows for this year, totalling $274 million last week (7-13 May), a strong signal that investors saw the recent terraUSD (UST) stablecoin de-peg and its associated broad sell-off as a buying opportunity, digital asset manager CoinShares said.
From 30 April to 6 May, crypto funds saw net inflows of $40 million even as digital asset prices tumbled amid risk-off sentiment in the broader financial markets.
Last week, North America saw net inflows totalling $312 million. In contrast, sentiment was polarised in Europe but in aggregate the region saw outflows totalling $38 million.
The world’s biggest crypto asset, Bitcoin, benefitted the most with inflows totalling $299 million last week, suggesting investors were flocking to the relative safety of the largest digital asset.
Short-bitcoin (a bet that the price will continue to fall) saw minor inflows totalling $700,000, a slow-down from previous weeks.
Luna, (associated with UST) the coin at the epicentre of this recent price correction, saw assets under management (AUM) fall by 99% over the week.
Despite this, some intrepid investors added $0.043 million to positions.
The biggest altcoin, ethereum, continued to see outflows totalling $27 million last week. There has been a steady trickle out of the asset this year with outflows now reaching $236 million, representing a substantial 2.6% of total AUM.
Multi-asset investment products saw net inflows totalling $8.6 million, suggesting investors saw a diversified approach as an opportunity to buy into this recent price weakness.
Digital asset manager Grayscale had a total AUM of $26.30 billion.