Crypto funds see $47 million net outflows led by North America

On Tuesday, bitcoin was trading 2.9% higher at $42,261.88 at around 1.30 pm IST, as per CoinGecko, a digital currency price and data platform. Ether was up by 3.6% at $2,992.09. Both the digital assets are down around 38% from their respective all-time highs due to fears over US Federal Reserve policy tightening and Ukraine-Russia war.