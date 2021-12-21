Crypto funds snap 17-week of inflows, post largest outflows on record

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The sell-off in digital asset investment products or crypto funds, which are generally preferred by institutional investors, came amid a widespread correction in the crypto market
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Crypto funds saw outflows totalling $142 million during the week ended 17 December, the largest weekly outflow on record and the first sell-off after a 17-week run of inflows, according to digital asset manager CoinShares.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Crypto funds saw outflows totalling $142 million during the week ended 17 December, the largest weekly outflow on record and the first sell-off after a 17-week run of inflows, according to digital asset manager CoinShares.
The largest previous outflow on record was in early June 2021 where weekly outflows totalled $97 million.
The sell-off in digital asset investment products or crypto funds, which are generally preferred by institutional investors, came amid a widespread correction in the crypto market.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amid risk-off sentiment in the global financial markets due to rising inflation and surge in fresh covid cases across the world, bitcoin has slumped from a high of around $69,000 to below $46,000 over the last month or so.
During 11-17 December, the price of the world’s biggest crypto asset, bitcoin, slumped by around 6%. Notably, bitcoin-based funds saw outflows totalling $89 million during this period but was well below the outflows seen in June where they were as much as $150 million.
While this outflow appears alarming, according to the digital asset manager there are several points to consider.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“First, it comes at a time when there have been considerable outflows across all risk assets following the recent US Federal Reserve statement on tapering. Second, outflows represent only 0.23% of total assets under management (AUM), and from a historical perspective are small relative to the outflows in early 2018 where weekly outflows represented up to 1.6% of AuM," CoinShares said in a report.
Additionally, the outflows have come at a time of record yearly inflows peaking at $9.5 billion, relative to inflows totalling $6.7 billion in 2020.
However, the overall selloff was softened by buying in altcoins, a cumulative term to define cryptocurrencies that came after bitcoin, such as Solana, Polkadot and multi-asset investment products, which saw net buying totalling $6.7 million, $2.5 million and $1.5 million, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The biggest altcoin, Ethereum, however, saw record outflows totalling $64 million during the week ended 17 December.
In terms of crypto fund providers, the world’s biggest digital asset manager, Grayscale, remained steady with total assets under management (AUM) of $43.68 billion, followed by CoinShares at $4.99 billion and 3iQ with an AUM of $2.60 billion.
The total AUM of crypto fund providers was at $ 63.02 billion for the week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!