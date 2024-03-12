Crypto gets blamed for a real-life currency crisis
Patricia Kowsmann , Caitlin Ostroff , Alexandra Wexler , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 12 Mar 2024, 12:17 PM IST
SummaryNigeria held two Binance senior employees, an American and a British-Kenyan national, and accused the crypto exchange of undermining the nation’s currency.
Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s head of financial-crime compliance, flew to Nigeria’s capital to solve a problem: The government had blamed the world’s largest crypto exchange for crashing the currency.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less