Crypto giant Binance sees $1.6 billion in crypto withdrawals after CFTC lawsuit2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Following CFTC's lawsuit, Binance witnessed $1.6 billion of overall withdrawals and $852 million in the last 24 hours
Investors withdrew as much as $1.6 billion of cryptocurrency from the world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, after the platform was sued by a top US regulator, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×