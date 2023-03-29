Crypto giant Binance sees $1.6 billion in crypto withdrawals after CFTC lawsuit

"The crypto market cap is up by 2.56% and currently stands at $1.16 trillion with BTC and ETH leading the effort. CFTC has put the focus on Ethereum by showing its support for ETH as a commodity, which resulted in a mini-rally of 3.92% in just 24 hours. BTC is marginally up by 1.54% and is trading at $27,371.52 at the time of writing. Investors are closely watching the developments at Binance related to CFTC action," said BuyUcoin CEO Shivam Thakral.