Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Crypto hardware wallet startup Cypherock raises $1 million, Polygon founder among investors

Crypto hardware wallet startup Cypherock raises $1 million, Polygon founder among investors

1 min read . 12:05 PM ISTLivemint
iStock

  • Cypherock raises $1 million to build the world's first MPC based hardware wallet

Cypherock, a hardware wallet startup, has raised $1 million from an array of industry leaders including Consensys Mesh, Infinite Capital, Gnosis, Stefan George (Gnosis), Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon), Mahin Gupta (Zebpay & Liminal), OrangeDAO, Prasanna Sankar (Rippling), and Furqan Rydhan (Thirdweb & F Inc) amongst others. 

Cypherock, a hardware wallet startup, has raised $1 million from an array of industry leaders including Consensys Mesh, Infinite Capital, Gnosis, Stefan George (Gnosis), Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon), Mahin Gupta (Zebpay & Liminal), OrangeDAO, Prasanna Sankar (Rippling), and Furqan Rydhan (Thirdweb & F Inc) amongst others. 

Started by Rohan Agarwal and Vipul Saini in 2019, Cypherock is building the world’s first hardware wallet without a seed phrase. “Cypherock’s mission is to empower people to be self-sovereign and to have the same peace of mind and control with their crypto and personal data that they have with their savings in bank vaults," it said in the release.

Started by Rohan Agarwal and Vipul Saini in 2019, Cypherock is building the world’s first hardware wallet without a seed phrase. “Cypherock’s mission is to empower people to be self-sovereign and to have the same peace of mind and control with their crypto and personal data that they have with their savings in bank vaults," it said in the release.

On the fund raise Rohan Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Cypherock affirmed, “We appreciate the support of all investors who believed in our product. The investment increased our team’s confidence and unquestionably contributed to the development of our business, enabling us to grow our operations and launch the product earlier than the scheduled date. Additionally, we are making a concerted effort to expand the demand for our product line and attract clients in India as well as in the international markets."

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

On the fund raise Rohan Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Cypherock affirmed, “We appreciate the support of all investors who believed in our product. The investment increased our team’s confidence and unquestionably contributed to the development of our business, enabling us to grow our operations and launch the product earlier than the scheduled date. Additionally, we are making a concerted effort to expand the demand for our product line and attract clients in India as well as in the international markets."

Cypherock is a web3 security company that is building infrastructure to promote freedom through self-custody. The X1 is a hardware wallet designed by Cypherock that allows individuals to self-custody their crypto and aims to improve crypto security in private key management.

Cypherock is a web3 security company that is building infrastructure to promote freedom through self-custody. The X1 is a hardware wallet designed by Cypherock that allows individuals to self-custody their crypto and aims to improve crypto security in private key management.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP