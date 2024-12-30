Crypto has an ally in the White House. What’s ahead for digital currencies in 2025.
Krystal Hur , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Dec 2024, 08:46 PM IST
SummaryBitcoin prices recently passed $100,000 for the first time and have more than doubled this year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Crypto die-hards are anticipating a golden age for digital assets under President-elect Donald Trump.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less