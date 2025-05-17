Crypto has become the ultimate swamp asset
The Economist 4 min read 17 May 2025, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryAn industry that dreamed of being above politics has become synonymous with self-dealing
WHEN OFFERED a Boeing 747 by the government of Qatar to replace Air Force One, President Donald Trump responded: why not? Only someone dumb would turn down free money. No presidency has generated so many conflicts of interest at such speed in modern history. Yet the worst self-dealing in American politics is found not on a runway but on blockchains, home to trillions of dollars in cryptocurrencies.
