Crypto has become the ultimate swamp asset

This is an opportunity that crypto firms risk blowing. Boosters argue that they had no alternative but to fight dirty in America when Joe Biden was in the White House. Under Gary Gensler’s leadership, the Securities and Exchange Commission took a dim view of the sector, enmeshing many of its most prominent firms in enforcement actions and legal cases. Banks were scared away from offering services to crypto firms and from dabbling in crypto, especially with stablecoins. In that sense the industry has a point. Clarifying the legal status of crypto through the courts, rather than through Congress, was neither particularly effective, nor always fair. The regulatory pendulum has now swung hard in the opposite direction, and most of the cases against crypto firms have been abandoned.