Crypto heist hacker returns most of the $600 million stolen funds

Hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned nearly all of the $610 million-plus they stole, Poly Network, the cryptocurrency platform targeted earlier this week by the attack, said on Thursday. The hacker struck Poly Network, a company that handles cryptocurrency transfers, on Tuesday in one of the biggest thefts of digital monies in history. But by Thursday the perpetrator had given back almost all of the stolen funds in a slow trickle of transactions.

Hackers pulled off the biggest ever cryptocurrency heist on Tuesday, stealing more than $600 million in digital coins from token-swapping platform Poly Network, only to return $342 million worth of tokens less than 48 hours later, the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hackers pulled off the biggest ever cryptocurrency heist on Tuesday, stealing more than $600 million in digital coins from token-swapping platform Poly Network, only to return $342 million worth of tokens less than 48 hours later, the company said.

The platform, which was little known before Tuesday's heist, declared the hacker on Twitter as a "white hat," referring to ethical hackers who generally aim to expose cyber vulnerabilities, upon the return of the funds.

Poly Network operates on the Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum and Polygon blockchains. Tokens are swapped between the blockchains using a smart contract which contains instructions on when to release the assets to the counterparties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The only remaining tokens yet to be returned are the $33 million in tether stablecoins frozen earlier in the week by cryptocurrency firm Tether, Poly Network said.

"The repayment process has not yet been completed. To ensure the safe recovery of user asset, we hope to maintain communication with Mr. White Hat and convey accurate information to the public," said Poly Network on Twitter.

Later on Wednesday, the hackers said in digital messages also shared by Elliptic that they had perpetrated the attack "for fun" and wanted to "expose the vulnerability" before others could exploit it and that it was "always" the plan to return the tokens.

(With inputs from Reuters)

