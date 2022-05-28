Crypto hustles: How scammers use Twitter to steal NFTs, digital currencies

Further, Narang guided Twitter users to be sceptical of cryptocurrency. He explains that if you’re proactively tagged in a tweet, you should be highly suspicious of the motivations behind it, even if it comes from a verified Twitter account. Seek out the original project’s website and cross-reference links that you see being shared on Twitter with the ones on their official website. Scammers will also rely on the urgency to try to add pressure on users in this space. If an NFT mint is happening, they’ll say that there are a limited number of spots left. This urgency makes it easier to take advantage of users not wanting to miss out on the opportunity.