Crypto industry can’t hire enough lawyers

Recruiter Whistler Partners said about 10% to 15% of all recent placements have been in the crypto or financial technology sectors, with firms hiring for both in-house counsel and law firm positions, according to Mr. Konstant, who himself was a lawyer before moving to the recruiting field. He said the firm was working on six to 10 in-house legal jobs in the blockchain or fintech space over the past year at any given time.

