Crypto industry urges government to reconsider ban

The Indian government’s plan to “create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," was announced in the agenda for the upcoming Budget session of Parliament. The legislation seeks “to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India", the agenda said. It is meant to allow the use of blockchain technology, which is the underlying tech behind cryptocurrencies, but many expect that it will make the use of currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum illegal in the country.

