Bitcoin price today: The world's largest cryptocurrency crashed near two-year lows on Friday, slipping below the $60,000 level before slightly recovering on Monday, 23 November, data showed.

Cryptocurrencies have taken a beating as investors shifted risk-on investments toward recent IPOs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, amid rising borrowing costs and regulatory changes anticipated following the Democratic win in the US mid-term elections, as per a Reuters report.

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Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, noted that historically, such sharp drops have been followed by 15-40% rebounds within weeks. “Markets now await US PCE inflation data on Wednesday. Support now stands at $56,700, while $61,700 acts as a major resistance,” he added.

According to Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, the crypto markets are witnessing a modest recovery after last week’s sharp sell-off, although the broader trend remains bearish.

Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP The overall crypto market capitalisation has risen by 2.4% to $2.1 trillion with 24-hour trading volume at $58.8 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The Fear and Greed Index remained in the ‘Extreme Fear’ range but moved to 9, it added.

Among the tokens, Bitcoin slipped 1.22% but retained dominance, holding 58.9% of the crypto market pie, followed by the second-largest crypto, Ethereum, which comprises 10% of the market, down a slight 0.67%; while the remaining tokens make up 31% of the crypto space, up 1.9%, CoinMarketCap data showed.

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At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $61,493, up 2.32% over the previous 24 hours, with a market cap of $1.23 trillion, up 2.43% and a trading volume of $26.76 billion, down 25.69%.

Ethereum was trading at $1,723.64, up 1.77% over the previous day, with a market cap of $210.7 billion, up 1.77% and trading volume of $8.68 billion, down 20.05%.

Tether was trading at $0.9986, up 0.02% over the previous day, with a market cap of $174.6 billion, up 0.03% and a trading volume of $48.34 billion, down 13.06%.

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BNB was trading at $556.81, up 1.56% over the previous day, with a market cap of $73.22 billion, up 1.56% and a trading volume of $877.67 billion, down 0.33%.

USDC was trading at $0.9998, stable over the previous day at 0.01%, with a market cap of $68.49 billion, down 0.06% and trading volume of $9.67 billion, up 10.08%.

Over the past 24 hours, Solana, BNB and Chainlink have also recovered, while XRP and TRON remain slightly negative. Bitcoin, crypto markets: Can investors expect recovery? Sehgal added that institutional sentiment remains cautious amid continued Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF outflows. She said, “Technically, Bitcoin faces immediate resistance at $60,600–$61,200, followed by $62,900, while $58,000–$59,000 remains an important support zone.”

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Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, added, “Immediate support lies at $60,500-$61,000, followed by $59,400-$60,000. Resistance sits at $62,500-$63,300. Holding support could help consolidate the rebound, while reclaiming resistance would improve momentum.”

She added that Ethereum faces resistance at $1,720–$1,730 and $1,770, with support around $1,600–$1,650. For the second largest token, Shetty feels that support sits at $1,680-$1,700, followed by $1,650-$1,665, while resistance lies at $1,750-$1,780.

“Both assets recovering despite these withdrawals shows that ETF activity is only one market influence. Spot demand, derivatives positioning, liquidations and macro conditions can offset institutional flows before their effect becomes visible in prices,” Shetty added.

According to the CoinSwitch Markets Desk, a sustained recovery will likely depend on improving technology equity sentiment, stabilising broader financial markets, and fresh institutional inflows over the coming sessions.

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Purvang Mashru, Lead Analyst at BitDelta India, concurred, “Our reading is that stronger aggregate volume needs broader participation before it supports a more durable recovery case. Trading can include selling, arbitrage and repeated transactions. Bitcoin support is near its observed daily low of $58,656, with resistance around $61,546. Holding gains while turnover broadens across chains would strengthen evidence of buyers absorbing sales. A return towards the low alongside fading activity would weaken it.”

“Looking ahead, investors will monitor US equity-market performance, upcoming inflation data, ETF flows and Fed expectations. Until Bitcoin decisively reclaims $62,900 and Ethereum sustains above $1,770, the recovery may remain a relief rally rather than a confirmed bullish reversal,” Sehgal noted.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn