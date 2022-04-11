Giottus, a crypto investment platform, on Monday said it has onboarded over one million users ahead of its fourth anniversary.

The platform claims that it is is the only bootstrapped crypto exchange in India to have achieved this feat. Founded in November 2017, Chennai-headquartered Giottus opened up for trade in April 2018.

On Giottus, users can buy, sell, and grow their crypto portfolio in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

As per the platform, this regional focus has helped Giottus gain a strong foothold in the southern markets with more than 70% of its customer base coming from this region while a majority of participation coming from the tier-II and tier-III centres. More than 60% of Giottus’ customer base comes from tier-II and tier-III centres.

Vikram Subburaj, chief executive officer, Giottus, said, “Crypto investors go through varied emotions as market movements and regulatory uncertainties necessitate a brand to communicate frequently with investors in their language of preference. Excellent customer support in multiple vernacular languages like Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu makes Giottus the preferred and trusted name in the crypto ecosystem," he said.

Giottus plans to offer fixed deposits on crypto assets as well as staking features soon.

“We aim to provide a comprehensive suite of investment products to all our customers who focus on building wealth for the long term. The crypto industry is set for further growth and maturity in India over the next few years and Giottus will continue to be at the forefront with innovative features and best-in class service," Vikram said.

The company said that it is among the early members of the Blockchain & Crypto Assets Council (BACC) in India and follows industry’s best self-regulatory measures such as full KYC and transaction monitoring processes. Giottus has doubled down on making its platform highly secure with an insured custodial service provided by Bitgo, a global partner.

