Crypto investors are changing the stock market. How to profit.
Summary
Call-option spreads give investors a way to bet on a continuation of the bullish trend in U.S. stocks—while limiting risk.
Americans may vehemently disagree about politics, but they increasingly agree on this: They love U.S. stocks. And they’re not alone. International investors increasingly want our stocks, too.
