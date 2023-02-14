Crypto investors brace for more crackdowns from regulators

The flurry of actions came after years of slow-moving investigations and debate in Washington over how to best handle the fast-growing industry. Some observers detected a shift in officials’ tone after the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, which strengthened the hand of politicians and regulators calling for tougher enforcement. Now crypto executives are bracing for more regulatory lawsuits and investigations, and investors have started to flee suspected targets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}