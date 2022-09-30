Crypto investors got burned by celsius. Then they battled back

They face an uphill battle in Chapter 11 bankruptcy negotiations, where small customers are vulnerable to losses and rarely have a seat at a table typically dominated by lawyers and advisers. The company has at least two more months to formulate a reorganization plan that will determine what happens to customer accounts and how assets will be distributed. Some customers are asking the U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge overseeing the case in the Southern District of New York to let them salvage remaining assets for themselves.