NEW DELHI : Digital asset investment products, or crypto funds, saw total inflows of $95 million for the week ended 24 September, bringing the total run of inflows over the past six weeks to $320 million, digital asset manager CoinShares said.

Net inflows into crypto funds happened last week despite People’s Bank of China (PBOC) recently declaring that all crypto activity, barring possession, was illegal. The guidance, which was issued on 15 September, was posted online on Friday.

Reacting to the news, most cryptocurrencies had slumped, with bitcoin falling to as low as $40,554.38 during the week, as per Coingecko, a digital currency price and information data platform. Altcoins saw much deeper cut with ether falling towards the $2,700 level.

The continued inflows suggest the recent headwinds for digital assets, such as the widened China ban, were seen as buying opportunities for investors. The world’s two biggest cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and ether, alone saw $80 million inflows.

Moreover, solana and polkadot continue to see outsized inflows totalling $3.9 million and $2.4 million last week.

Bitcoin saw the largest inflows of any investment product, totalling $50 million, although, it has experienced the brunt of negative investor sentiment over the last two quarters. Last week marks only the fourth week of inflows out of the last 17.

Ethereum followed bitcoin with inflows totalling $29m last week. “Sentiment has remained relatively buoyant for Ethereum as the amounts staked to ETH 2.0 progresses. By our estimates, 6.6% of Ethereum is staked to ETH 2.0, with growth in staking essential for investor sentiment, as investors see it as a potential environmentally alternative to other proof-of-stake digital assets," CoinShares said in a report.

In terms of crypto fund providers, the world’s biggest digital asset manager, Grayscale, remained steady with total assets under management (AUM) of $38.11 billion, followed by CoinShares at $4.13 billion and 3iQ with an AUM of $1.96 billion.

