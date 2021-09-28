Crypto investors see China ban as buying opportunity with $95 mn inflows: Report

Ethereum followed bitcoin with inflows totalling $29m last week. “Sentiment has remained relatively buoyant for Ethereum as the amounts staked to ETH 2.0 progresses. By our estimates, 6.6% of Ethereum is staked to ETH 2.0, with growth in staking essential for investor sentiment, as investors see it as a potential environmentally alternative to other proof-of-stake digital assets," CoinShares said in a report.

