Crypto is more attractive as SEC gets aggressive, investors say3 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 06:38 AM IST
- The sentiment extends to Bitcoin. Most investors were slightly more optimistic about the crypto than they were when asked in July
A crackdown by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and other watchdogs who have been investigating crypto’s naughtiest companies is proving to be a boon for the industry, with market participants saying they’re more likely to invest in the space following greater enforcement action.