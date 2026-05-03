Shortly after Charles Schwab announced in April that it would soon allow investors to trade crypto directly on its platform, financial advisor Jeff Judge received a question from a 68-year-old client who had always dismissed Bitcoin: Was he “missing something?” the client asked Judge.
Crypto is now mainstream. Investors of all ages are diving in.
SummaryCharles Schwab’s recent announcement that it will allow investors to trade crypto directly on its platform is the latest sign it has become a mainstream investment.
Shortly after Charles Schwab announced in April that it would soon allow investors to trade crypto directly on its platform, financial advisor Jeff Judge received a question from a 68-year-old client who had always dismissed Bitcoin: Was he “missing something?” the client asked Judge.
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