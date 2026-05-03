Crypto is now mainstream. Investors of all ages are diving in.

How risky is crypto? Bitcoin lost roughly half its value between April and July in 2021 and again between October 2025 and February of this year. Patrick Huey, a financial advisor in Naples, Fla. who owns Victory Independent Planning, says he wouldn’t recommend more than a couple percentage points of a total portfolio at maximum. And even then, he wouldn’t necessarily recommend a client put that money straight into Bitcoin or Ether. “I would probably prefer the diversified ETF exposure to more of crypto versus betting on a single coin.”