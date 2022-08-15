Crypto is taking a few small banks on a wild ride

In 2013, Silvergate was a commercial real estate lender with a handful of branches in the San Diego area in search of deposits. The bank opened to crypto companies the next year, and its deposits have since grown 30-fold, with 99% of them coming from the digital-currency world. The bank has sold off most of its traditional banking business to concentrate on crypto companies and institutional investors, banking well-known exchanges such as FTX, Coinbase and Kraken.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}