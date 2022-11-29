Crypto lender BlockFi follows FTX into bankruptcy

Bankruptcy gives BlockFi a chance to formulate a repayment plan for creditors and get back what it can from FTX, though any potential recoveries are a long way off. BlockFi said it is hopeful it can quickly exit chapter 11 and provide a recovery for customers, though the firm’s financial adviser, Mark Renzi, acknowledged in a court filing the “full extent of the fallout from FTX’s collapse remains to be determined."

