Crypto lender BlockFi follows FTX into bankruptcy
BlockFi will use chapter 11 to recover what it can from failed crypto exchange FTX
Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc. filed for chapter 11 on Monday, following FTX into bankruptcy and spotlighting the contagion effects that the failure of the crypto exchange has unleashed.
BlockFi blamed its chapter 11 filing on the downturn in cryptocurrency prices this summer and this month’s failure of FTX, a big exchange with ties throughout the largely unregulated industry. FTX’s affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research, defaulted on $680 million owed to BlockFi earlier this month, the firm disclosed in court papers.
Bankruptcy gives BlockFi a chance to formulate a repayment plan for creditors and get back what it can from FTX, though any potential recoveries are a long way off. BlockFi said it is hopeful it can quickly exit chapter 11 and provide a recovery for customers, though the firm’s financial adviser, Mark Renzi, acknowledged in a court filing the “full extent of the fallout from FTX’s collapse remains to be determined."
BlockFi’s top 10 creditors alone are owed close to $1.2 billion, according to its filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Trenton, N.J., with the total amount of its liabilities to customers far larger. The firm’s liabilities include about $730 million outstanding to Ankura Trust Company LLC, trustee for BlockFi’s interest-bearing customer accounts in the U.S.
The firm, founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez and backed by Thiel Capital spinout Valar Ventures, lends money to customers using their crypto as collateral. The business grew rapidly as cryptocurrency gained in popularity and by March its gross loan originations had expanded to more than $47 billion, according to Mr. Renzi’s filing.
BlockFi halted withdrawals and limited activity on its platform earlier this month after disclosing it had “significant exposure" to FTX. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Jersey City, N.J.-based BlockFi was preparing to file for bankruptcy and planning layoffs in part because of its troubled relationship with the exchange.
Valar Ventures, a venture-capital firm spun out from Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel‘s venture firm, owns 19% of BlockFi’s shares, according to documents filed Monday, making it one of the company’s largest shareholders. Earlier this year, Vauld Group, another cryptocurrency lender that Valar backed, froze customer withdrawals and filed for protection from its creditors in Singapore.
Mr. Thiel is known as a prominent crypto bull, having told the audience at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami in April that bitcoin represented a “revolutionary youth movement."
Even before FTX’s collapse, BlockFi was hurt by the decline in digital currency prices earlier this year that also pulled several other crypto firms into insolvency. According to Mr. Renzi, BlockFi suffered “material losses" lending to Singapore-based hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which was ordered by a court to liquidate in June.
The failure of Three Arrows Capital tipped crypto firms Voyager Digital Ltd. and Celsius Network LLC into chapter 11, revealing how problems at one crypto firm can blow holes in balance sheets elsewhere without a lender of last resort to swallow bad assets and stem contagion.
As investors’ confidence in digital currencies slipped, they pulled assets from crypto platforms, reducing BlockFi’s lendable assets from more than $12 billion in January to less than $2 billion as of this month, Mr. Renzi’s court filing said.
BlockFi shored up its liquidity by taking out a loan from FTX that included an option for FTX to acquire the firm. For BlockFi, the support from FTX’s highly visible brand “bolstered customer confidence in the strength and safety of BlockFi’s platform," Mr. Renzi’s filing said.
“Unfortunately, FTX’s apparent ‘rescue’ was short-lived," he said. The firm received $275 million in stablecoins under the loan deal, but not the additional funding that BlockFi requested this month. BlockFi also held cryptocurrencies on FTX that are now trapped because of FTX’s chapter 11 filing, and made loans to Alameda partly secured by FTX’s FTT tokens.
BlockFi’s chapter 11 “underscores significant asset contagion risks associated with the crypto ecosystem, and, potentially, deficient risk management processes," said Monsur Hussain, senior director at Fitch Ratings.
However, BlockFi went to some lengths to distinguish its bankruptcy filing from FTX’s, which lacked basic information or a restructuring strategy as the exchange scrambled to assemble financials and a list of customers. BlockFi’s financial information appears trustworthy, Mr. Renzi said.
In February, BlockFi agreed to a $50 million settlement of Securities and Exchange Commission charges that the firm failed to register the offers and sales of its crypto lending products. Its bankruptcy petition lists $30 million of that settlement as unpaid.
A preliminary restructuring proposal by BlockFi would return its remaining cash, crypto and shares in the business to customers as compensation. The firm stressed that its strategy for exiting chapter 11 could change if there are interested buyers for its assets or other options emerge.
—Jonathan Randles and Alexander Saeedycontributed to this article.