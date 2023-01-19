Crypto lender Genesis is preparing to file for bankruptcy within days1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Genesis has suffered steep losses from loans it extended to failed crypto firms Alameda Research and Three Arrows Capital
Crypto lender Genesis Global Trading Inc. is preparing to file for bankruptcy within days, according to people familiar with the matter.
