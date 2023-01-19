Crypto lender Genesis is preparing to file for bankruptcy within days
Genesis has suffered steep losses from loans it extended to failed crypto firms Alameda Research and Three Arrows Capital
Crypto lender Genesis Global Trading Inc. is preparing to file for bankruptcy within days, according to people familiar with the matter.
Genesis, owned by the crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is in the final stage of preparing paperwork before it files for chapter 11 protection, said the people with knowledge of the matter.
The crypto lender has been considering filing for bankruptcy for months and the firm laid off 30% of its staff earlier this month to “navigate unprecedented industry challenges," a company spokesperson said at that time.
Genesis is one of many digital asset firms that are struggling to survive since digital currency prices fell last year. The lender suffered steep losses from loans it supplied to the now-defunct trading firm Alameda Research and crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, both of which filed for bankruptcy last year.
Genesis has been working with investment bank Moelis & Co. to evaluate its options for the future, including a potential chapter 11 filing, The Wall Street Journal has reported. Representatives for Genesis and DCG didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment. Moelis didn’t immediately comment.
Digital Currency Group also operates crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments, crypto news outlet CoinDesk, mining and staking firm Foundry, crypto exchange Luno, data platform TradeBlock, wealth management firm HQ and DCG Real Estate.
Barry Silbert, chief executive of DCG, last week told The Wall Street Journal that the company owes Genesis $447.5 million in U.S. dollars and 4,550 bitcoins worth about $78 million.
Bloomberg previously reported the timing of the bankruptcy filing.