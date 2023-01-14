Crypto market cap rises above $1 trillion first time since November2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 08:47 AM IST
Bitcoin surged over $21,000 on Saturday amid optimism that it may have bottomed and inflation may have peaked.
Bitcoin surged over $21,000 on Saturday amid optimism that it may have bottomed and inflation may have peaked.
Bitcoin surged over $21,000 on Saturday amid optimism that it may have bottomed and inflation may have peaked.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started