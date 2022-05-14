Crypto market crash: Where does the buck stop?

UST recently got ‘depegged’ from the US dollar and instead of maintaining its value at $1 on par with the US dollar with which it is pegged, the stablecoin is quoting a price of $0.45 – huge drop of 55 per cent. This has had a direct effect on Terra Luna (LUNA) with which it is interlinked to drop a massive 97% from its all-time high of $118 as seen in April to just $0.37. The UST crisis has rippled through the crypto industry and sent prices of almost all well-known coins down by a considerate amount.

