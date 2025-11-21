Crypto Market Extends Slide With Bitcoin Drop Below $87,000

The cryptocurrency market extended a more than a month-long retreat in Thursday trading, just as stocks surrendered the gains they had logged earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Market bellwether Bitcoin dropped more than 4% to below $87,000 for the first time since April, as the market struggled to find new buyers and the momentum that had supported prices earlier in the year evaporated. The pullback comes after weeks of unwinding among fast-moving traders and lingering positioning from October’s record run-up, which has left the market more vulnerable to selling pressure and sharp swings.

Bitcoin was trading below $87,200 at 5 p.m. in New York on Thursday.

“Crypto is suffering from heavy selling by whales who follow the four-year cycle narrative, and this is typically the point in that cycle where prices fall,” said James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares. “While we don’t subscribe to this view from a fundamentals perspective, it has become somewhat self-fulfilling, with large holders selling more than $20 billion since September.”

Advertisement

Stocks had surged on a fresh wave of AI exuberance following positive results from Nvidia Corp., only to see those gains evaporate. Concerns about lofty artificial-intelligence valuations and doubts over the Federal Reserve’s ability to cut rates in December has led to volatility on Wall Street. Crypto remains trapped in a self-contained purge of leverage and fading retail demand — a cross-asset split that has deepened since early October.

The slump has options traders eyeing the $85,000 threshold. Downside protection around that level has received the highest demand, followed by $82,000, according to options contracts on Coinbase-owned crypto exchange Deribit.

What Bloomberg Strategists say...

“Crypto’s implosion has stripped away one of the market’s main speculative outlets. In this environment, crypto is no longer the canary in the coal mine — it’s the coal mine itself, collapsing under the weight of its own leverage.”

Advertisement

—Brendan Fagan, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Bitcoin’s latest slide can’t be separated from October’s violent liquidation cascade, when more than $19 billion in leveraged positions were forced out in a single session. That shock broke momentum, and hollowed out liquidity across major venues. Order books never fully rebuilt, leaving prices hypersensitive to modest flows — a fragility that continues to define every downdraft.

At the same time, economic angst has added to Wall Street jitters.

“Uncertainty lingers over how the Federal Reserve will set policy in the current data vacuum — and that uncertainty, more than anything else, is suppressing investors’ willingness to take on risk which is most evident in riskier assets,” said Jake Ostrovskis, head over-the-counter trading at Wintermute.

Advertisement

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.