Crypto market has digested Terra blockchain collapse: BitMEX CEO

Everybody’s calling the fall in prices a crypto winter, but for me, it’s more a correction. We have seen two or three years of extreme growth. This kind of growth isn’t a healthy development without some correction, neither in the classical financial world nor in the crypto world. Let’s not forget that the global macroeconomic environment has changed a lot with the war in Ukraine and inflation rising. The crypto world is not in a vacuum just in itself. So, a correction was inevitable at some point in time. And given the macroeconomic environment, it was more or less obvious that something was going to happen.