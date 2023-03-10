Crypto market in shambles, Bitcoin dips 9%. Here's how Biden's 30% tax proposal will impact4 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 08:59 PM IST
- The Department of the Treasury supplementary budget explainer paper said that ‘any firm using computing resources, whether owned by the firm or leased from others to mine digital assets would be subject to an excise tax equal to 30% of the costs of electricity used in digital asset mining.’
The crypto market dropped like a domino on Friday after the US proposed to impose a 30% tax rate on cryptocurrencies. Leader of the board, Bitcoin faced frenzy selling pressure, tumbling by more than 9%. Also, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies nosedived. They have now extended their weekly losses. The reason why investors are in a panic state is due to the significant impact of the tax rate on mining and trading digital assets.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×