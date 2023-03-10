The crypto market dropped like a domino on Friday after the US proposed to impose a 30% tax rate on cryptocurrencies. Leader of the board, Bitcoin faced frenzy selling pressure, tumbling by more than 9%. Also, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies nosedived. They have now extended their weekly losses. The reason why investors are in a panic state is due to the significant impact of the tax rate on mining and trading digital assets.

