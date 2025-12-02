Crypto market sell-off clears around $1 billion leveraged positions — here's what happened

Fresh wide-ranging sell-off in leverage crypto positions saw close to $1 billion bets liquidated in the crypto markets late on 1 December (IST), with Bitcoin slipping down 8% to $83,824 in New York, according to a Bloomberg report.

At time of writing, the world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $86,719.13 — up a small 0.24% over the previous drop, data on CoinMarketCap showed.

Crypto prices: What is the market like? Bitcoin's 8% drop to $83,824 has brought is downward slope to nearly 30% since October, when it hit a new peak past $126,000 levels, before the bears began to pull the wider crypto markets.

The second largest token Ethereum has dropped as much as 10% to as low as $2,719 and is down 36% over the past seven weeks.

The overall market downturn has been even tougher on smaller, less liquid tokens that traders often gravitate toward because of their higher volatility and typical outperformance during rallies, the Bloomberg report said. It cited a MarketVector index, which tracked that the bottom half of the largest 100 digital assets is down almost 70% this year.

The crypto market is on shaky ground after a weeks-long selloff that began when some $19 billion in levered bets were wiped out in early October as President Donald Trump whipsawed markets with threats of higher tariffs, data compiled by tracker Coinglass show. That was just days after Bitcoin set an all-time high of $126,251. The automated closing of leveraged positions in crypto, such as the major event on Oct. 10, is sometimes referred to as a liquidation cascade.

Why is liquidation an important sign to track? Traders use liquidation data to assess leverage in the system, spot risk appetite, and gauge whether a market wipeout has truly cleansed excess speculation. But the numbers they rely on may be incomplete. Industry insiders have said exchanges restrict the full liquidation data they share, making it hard for traders to know how much leverage is truly in the system.

“It’s a risk off start to December,” said Sean McNulty, APAC derivatives trading lead at FalconX. “The biggest concern is the meager inflows into Bitcoin exchange traded funds and absence of dip buyers. We expect the structural headwinds to continue this month. We are watching $80,000 on Bitcoin as the next key support level.”

Digital assets also felt the broader macro shifts rippling through global markets, as equity traders in the US start the week on the backfoot. Japanese stocks fell and the yen rose as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda sent the clearest hint yet of a rate hike this month.

“As December kicks off, investors are focused on the path forward for global monetary policy,” said Karim Dandashy, an over-the-counter trader at crypto trading firm Flowdesk. “With the Fed now expected to be cutting again after a brief panic last week that saw December odds drop to 30%, and now the BOJ looking more likely to be raising rates to counter the moves we’ve seen in JGBs.”

On Monday, Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. said it had created a $1.4 billion reserve to fund future dividend and interest payments, in a bid to temper fears that the Bitcoin accumulator may be forced to sell some of its roughly $56 billion cryptocurrency haul if token prices continue to fall.

The company’s mNAV — a key valuation metric comparing the firm’s enterprise value to the value of its Bitcoin holdings — sat at about 1.11 on Monday, according to its website, spurring investor fears it may soon turn negative. If that were to happen, its CEO Phong Le had suggested last week that the firm could sell some of its Bitcoin. Shares of Strategy tumbled more than 10% on Monday, and are now down around 66% since reaching an all-time high in November 2024.

Strategy raised the yield on its variable rate Series A perpetual “Stretch” preferred stock to 10.75%. The dividend is payable monthly.

What factors are set to impact Bitcoin, crypto prices? Meanwhile, US spot Bitcoin ETFs took in a modest $70 million last week, after roughly $4.6 billion in outflows over the past month, Bloomberg data show. Most of the pressure has come from the iShares Bitcoin Trust, where investors have pulled money for five straight weeks, the longest withdrawal streak since the fund launched in January 2024.

The week ahead is set to offer a crucial snapshot of US economic momentum as policymakers weigh the trajectory of interest rates heading into 2026. Data is likely to shape expectations for whether the Federal Reserve continues its rate-cutting cycle. US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he had decided on his pick for the next Fed chair, after making clear he expects his nominee to deliver interest-rate cuts.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings last week downgraded an assessment of the stability of USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin, to its lowest rating, warning that a drop in Bitcoin’s value could leave the token undercollateralized. Further uncertainty came from the People’s Bank of China, which on Saturday issued a warning about the risks of virtual currencies including stablecoins, adding that government agencies should deepen coordination to crack down on illegal activities.

However, Flowdesk’s Dandashy added that there seems to be “a light at the end of the tunnel” as the market enters the end of the year.

“Whether economic data can get in the way of those expectations right now seems to be most important for a year end risk rally,” he said.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)