The global crypto market was on a bull run on Monday as demand for cryptocurrencies picked up. On the back of strong volumes, the crypto market recouped its over $1 trillion valuation. A broad-based buying has been recorded in this market with Bitcoin leading the pack. The leader of cryptocurrencies has crossed over the $ 22,200 mark. Meanwhile, its counterpart Ethereum contributed substantial gains to the market.

