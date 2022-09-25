Cryptocurrencies are trading volatile tracking feeble global equities after recession fears in major economies like the US and Europe sparked. The US Fed's aggressive approach to tame inflation at the cost of economic growth further dampened the mood. Fed has hiked the rate by another 75 basis points. Wall Street and European stocks slipped sharply last week, while energy prices settled lower and bond yields climbed to multiyear highs. The American currency scaled past the 111 level against a basket of currencies -- making cryptocurrencies against the greenback vulnerable as well. Currently, there is a steep plunge in trading volumes of cryptocurrencies.

