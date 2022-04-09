On the tax rules, Probir Roy Chowdhury, Partner, J Sagar Associates (JSA) says, "The Finance Bill seeks to impose a flat tax of 30% on cryptocurrency gains. While this would result in a 5% increase in tax payable by companies in trading in cryptocurrency, this would more significantly affect smaller ‘retail investors' who may be in lower tax brackets or have been relying on lower capital gains tax rates. The Finance Bill also imposes a 1% TDS on payments to Indian residents for cryptocurrency transactions. This TDS will result in a drop in liquidity, as the TDS would be imposed regardless of profit or loss. The volatility of many cryptocurrencies has created a burgeoning community of high-frequency traders, who will be significantly affected by the drop in liquidity on each trade."