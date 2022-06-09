Despite having more than a $1 trillion market cap and being always in the headlines, it is safe to say that crypto markets have a long way to go toward becoming a significant investment option. There is a lack of knowledge of the crypto market and widely investors are hesitant to accept these virtual assets as a medium for investments. Investors do need a proper advisory and education on cryptocurrencies. Thereby, wealth managers have a huge potential to tap the crypto market.

