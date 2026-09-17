Crypto news today price comparison: Bitcoin vs Ethereum vs BNB vs Solana vs Hyperliquid vs Monero - Latest

Crypto news today comparison: Cryptocurrencies showcased rangebound movement on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve announced rate hike for the first time in three years. The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike.

The US Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday. With this, the federal funds rate has surged in the range of 3.75%-4%. The US Fed projections also signals towards a possibility of another rate hike later in 2026.

Bitcoin vs Ethereum vs BNB vs Solana vs Hyperliquid vs Monero Over the last twenty four hours, top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana, Hyperliquid and Monero have gained close to 0.70%, 1.15%, 1.77%, 2.60%, 2.58%, and 1.57% respectively.

Bitcoin The world’s largest cryptocurrency gained nearly 0.29% over the last one hour and was trading at $ 76,350, according to Forbes data as of 4 pm on Thursday. The cryptocurrency has declined 2.22% over the past seven days.

Ethereum Ethereum gained nearly 1.4% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency was down 0.33% at $2,430 with a market capitalisation of $ 297.06 billion. The Ethereum cryptocurrency has declined around -1.46% over the last seven days.

BNB BNB cryptocurrency was trading 0.39% lower at $722.58 today. The cryptocurrency has surged close to 1.77% over the last twenty four hours. It has gained around 0.76% over last seven days.

Solana Solana was trading 0.80% lower at $99.69, as per Forbes data at 4:18 pm on Thursday. The cryptocurrency has gained 2.60% over the last twenty four hours, but has declined over 1.31% in one week.

Hyperliquid Hyperliquid was trading 0.67% lower at $79.82 as per Forbes data as on 4:20 pm on Thursday. The cryptocurrency has surged around 2.58% over last 24 hours, but has declined 3.89% over a week.

Monero Monero was trading 0.92% higher at $497.71 at 4:22 pm on Thursday. The cryptocurrency has declined over 1.57% over the last 24 hours and declined around 3.11% over the last seven days.