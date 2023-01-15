Crypto Outlook 2023: What are the emerging themes to watch out for?

According to the case against LBRY by SEC, the LBC token it distributed was sold as a security. While LBRY never conducted any ICO for the investment or distribution of the token, a few team members have used worn language in some community channels and pitched LBCs value to increase as the project progresses. The wording and implications here are severe as one of the main points of the Howey test revolves around the investment’s purpose being financial gains. While some argue that the gains from holding the LBC token aren’t significant, at the end of the day, gains are gains. While this particular case was initially touted to create an ample precedent for the rest of Altcoins (everything except BTC) in the ecosystem, the case’s findings and ruling have a 50-50 chance of having the verdict of whether the remaining altcoin in the crypto-verse is the security or not.