Crypto platform WazirX faces security breach, sees withdrawal of $230 million

First Published18 Jul 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Indian crypto exchange WazirX experienced over $230 million in withdrawals during early European hours on Thursday due to a security breach that impacted one of its wallets, resulting in the loss of user funds.

“We're aware that one of our multisig wallets has experienced a security breach. Our team is actively investigating the incident. To ensure the safety of your assets, INR and crypto withdrawals will be temporarily paused. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We'll keep you posted with further updates,” the crypto platform said in a post on X.

