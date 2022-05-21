A day after Bitcoin rose 5.33% to $30,204.92, adding $1,530.09 to its previous close, as it witnessed another drop today below $30,000. The world's largest and most popular fell over 3% and was trading at $29,258.10. Notably, Bitcoin is down 36% this year, and it is trading far below the peak of $69,000 it hit in November 2021. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency has been up 18.9% from the year's low of $25,401.05 on May 12.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}