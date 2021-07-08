Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Crypto prices today: Bitcoin below $34,000; ether, dogecoin also fall

Crypto prices today: Bitcoin below $34,000; ether, dogecoin also fall

Premium
Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Livemint

  • Other virtual tokens like XRP, Litecoin, Cardano, Uniswap also fell more than 2% over the last 24 hours

Cryptocurrency prices were trading lower today with Bitcoin declining over 3% to $33,275.4, data by CoinDesk showed. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, was down 3% to $$2,262. Dogecoin also slipped as it was trading around $22, down 5%. Other virtual tokens like XRP, Litecoin, Cardano, Uniswap also fell more than 2% over the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency prices were trading lower today with Bitcoin declining over 3% to $33,275.4, data by CoinDesk showed. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, was down 3% to $$2,262. Dogecoin also slipped as it was trading around $22, down 5%. Other virtual tokens like XRP, Litecoin, Cardano, Uniswap also fell more than 2% over the last 24 hours.

EU documents showed on Wednesday showed that the European Union will propose a new authority to crack down on money laundering and new transparency requirements for transfers of crypto-assets, as reported by Reuters.

EU documents showed on Wednesday showed that the European Union will propose a new authority to crack down on money laundering and new transparency requirements for transfers of crypto-assets, as reported by Reuters.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A separate proposal would introduce new EU requirements for service providers in crypto-assets to collect and make accessible data concerning the originators and beneficiaries of transfers in those assets.

Separately, a report by Kraken Intelligence showed that price performance of the cryptocurrencies may have been lackluster over the past month, but some of the industry developments have lifted animal spirits, and optimism may be gradually returning to the crypto market after May's crash from all-time highs.

The report highlighted that last month was the third most volatile June when looking as far back as 2011, second to 2019 (100%) and 2011 (278%), and was 10 percentage points more volatile than usual.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

When it comes to index funds, cheaper is not always better

Premium

PEs eye investment in Vi assets

Premium

Stan Swamy’s death in custody: Time for a national introspection

Premium

Phone tariffs won't rise any time soon; that's bad news for Vi

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!