Prices of popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum rose as the global crypto market was treading in green as optimism over an easing of tensions around Ukraine renewed investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value strengthened as much as 5.2% to $44,449, for the first time since the end of last week.

Other digital tokens also increased, with Ether jumping almost 7% to over $3,108.17, and DeFi favorite Aave up around 7%.

XRP was up by 4.58% at $0.8331, Solana was up by 8.39% at $102.20.

Polygon's price surged by 9.63% at $1.79. Other alt coins, Dodgecoin was up by 2.79% at $0.15 and Shiba Inu increased by 2.79% at $0.00003129.

US equity futures rallied and stocks climbed in Europe as Russia said Tuesday that some troops are starting to return to their regular bases after completing drills.

US warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine had reached their most urgent level yet this week.

Meanwhile, US securities regulators on Monday announced that cryptocurrency lending platform BlockFi will pay $100 million in penalties to settle lawsuits about its business scheme.

The first-ever such case came as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) looks to establish regulatory authority over digital currency services, treating them more like investment operations than a form of money.

"This is the first such case involving crypto lending platforms," SEC chair Gary Gensler said in a release.

"Today's agreement makes it clear that cryptocurrency markets must comply with securities laws."

Gensler has stepped up scrutiny of the cryptocurrency market since joining the SEC less than a year ago.

According to a study by Cornerstone Research, the penalty is the highest since it began tracking lawsuits in the sector in 2013.

For about two years, BlockFi has provided a service in which people lend it crypto assets in exchange for monthly interest payments, according to the SEC order.

The crypto-lending scheme attracted some 600,000 investors, according to the order.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.