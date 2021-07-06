Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, ether dip while Cardano, Uniswap gain

Bitcoin started off the week on the backfoot after a recovery over the weekend proved fleeting. It has lost almost 50% from its mid-April high amid questions about its energy consumption sparked by Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, as well as a clampdown from China. Even so, its value has nearly quadrupled in value over the past year. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is up over 16% this year (year-to-date).