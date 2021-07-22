In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices climbed back above $32,000 after trading below the crucial $30,000 level in the past two sessions as billionaire Elon Musk that his space exploration company SpaceX also owns the digital token and has no plans to sell it. Other cryptocurrencies like ether, dogecoin also gained after Tesla boss said that he personally owns the above three digital tokens, while Tesla and SpaceX both exclusively own Bitcoin.